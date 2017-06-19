Ronald Lee Scheidemantle Obituary

HARMONY, Pennsylvania (Formerly Ellwood City) – Ronald Lee Scheidemantle of Harmony, formerly of Ellwood City, passed away at 3:50 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2017, in VNA Hospice, Butler, Pennsylvania. He was 78.

Mr. Scheidemantle was born July 29, 1938, in Ellwood City, a son of Oliver and Elmira (Fennell) Scheidemantle.

He attended North Side School in Ellwood City.

Ronald was employed for 20 years at the former B & W plant in Kopple, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed metal detecting in his spare time.

Surviving are his children, Jeff Scheidemantle and his wife, Tracy, Virginia; Susan Schwartz and her fiancé, Bill Tomlinson, New Galilee, Pennsylvania; Sharon Dziennek, Ellwood City; Sally Scheidemantle, East Palestine, Ohio and Brian Scheidemantle, Ellwood City; a sister, Meryl Stewart, Nevada; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Brendan Murphy; a sister, Helen Barkay and three brothers, Thomas, Howard and Raymond Scheidemantle.

There are no services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 West Falls St., New Castle, PA 16101 or online at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

Ronald’s family would like to thank BMH and VNA Hospice the care and kindness given to their father.



