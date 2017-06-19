Sophia Louise Hineman Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Sophia Louise Hineman, 94, of Warren, Ohio passed away Monday, June 19, 2017, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born December 16, 1922, in Bulger, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Vasile and Priscilla (Coopie) Kozak.

On July 9, 1944, Sophia married George Hineman. They shared over 63 years of marriage and many happy memories.

She was a homemaker.

Sophia enjoyed flower gardening, shopping, reading and traveling.

Sophia’s memory will be carried on by her children, Claudia (Rick) Fox of Howland, Ohio, Priscilla (Gary) Graves of Bristol, Pennsylvania, Robert Hineman of Leavittsburg, Ohio, Clifford Hineman of Howland, Ohio and Jack (Robyn) Hineman of Cortland, OhioH; 12 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a brother, Robert Kozak of South Carolina.

Besides her husband, Sophia was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marie Rudin, Priscilla Lermy, Ann Enasko, Julia Voytek and Ida Ochtyun; brothers, Russel, Peter and infant brother, John Kozak.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Marc Runyon will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Thursday, June 22 at the funeral home.

Sophia will be laid to rest next to her husband in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215 or Shepherd’s Foundation (Shepherd of the Valley), 5525 Silica Road, Youngstown, OH 44515, in her memory.

