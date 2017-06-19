Storm leaves one Youngstown family’s belongings sitting in rain water

National Fire and Water Repair said they have been all over the Mahoning Valley on Monday, cleaning up messes left by the rain

Rain water floods Youngstown family's basement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy rainfall hit several parts of the Valley overnight, causing water to seep into basements. But one Youngstown family woke up to more than just a few wet spots.

Some places had rain dumped on them for much of the afternoon on Sunday, as well as into the night. Those storms caused flooding, shut down roads, and damaged homes.

Valar Blair’s barking dog woke him up at 2 a.m., when he was greeted by an unpleasant surprise.

“I got up, thinking she had to go to the bathroom or there was an intruder in the house, and I stepped down the stairs to come in the basement and the water was to my ankle.”

Blair said the water hadn’t gone down at all by morning. His landlord gave him a contact to deal with the flooding but Monday morning, Blair said he was still waiting for someone to arrive.

“My wife’s winter clothes and kids’ clothes are damaged. My snowblower is damaged. Hopefully, it didn’t get up high enough for the washer and dryer. I know their furnace and hot water tank is damaged.”

Photo gallery: Valley storm damage, June 18-19

Paul Clouser, with National Fire and Water Repair, said they have been all over the place Monday, cleaning up messes left by the rain. From roofs to basements, he and his crews had a busy day. They were even servicing Campbell’s Municipal Building, which was closed Monday because about a foot of water dripped in.

Clouser said the number one thing to do is check with your insurance agent to see the type of storm coverage you have.

“The biggest thing you can do is install a backflow preventer, which is a valve that when it senses the water coming in the wrong direction, it’ll shut down to keep that water from coming in.”

Clouser said that normally where there are power outages, sump pumps shut off, causing water in basements. It’s always a good idea to have a backup that can run without electricity.

Youngstown home flooding

.

