Storm Team 27: Chance for showers, storms tonight

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for showers and thunderstorms will linger this evening. Drier weather will return on Tuesday with partly sunny skies. A stray afternoon shower can’t be ruled out. It will be a comfortable day with highs in the middle 70s. The first day of summer will feature temperatures in the upper 70s and partly sunny skies. Temperatures will trend warmer toward the end of the week with highs in the middle 80s.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storm. (40%)

Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 75

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

Low: 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 76

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorm mainly late. (30%PM)

High: 84 Low: 55

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 78 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 54

