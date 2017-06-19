Storm Team 27: Chance for showers, storms tonight

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain

 

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The risk for showers and thunderstorms will linger this evening. Drier weather will return on Tuesday with partly sunny skies. A stray afternoon shower can’t be ruled out. It will be a comfortable day with highs in the middle 70s. The first day of summer will feature temperatures in the upper 70s and partly sunny skies. Temperatures will trend warmer toward the end of the week with highs in the middle 80s.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storm. (40%)
Low: 58

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 75

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
Low: 56

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 76

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or thunderstorm mainly late. (30%PM)
High:  84   Low: 55

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (40%)
High:  85   Low:  66

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (30%)
High:  79   Low:  61

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (30%)
High:  78   Low:  60

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (30%)
High:  73   Low:  54

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s