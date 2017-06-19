Storm Team 27: Cooler & humid with scattered rain

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
We are tracker the chance for some showers and a few rumbles of thunder.
THE FORECAST
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms. (40%)
High: 78
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
Low: 58
Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 75
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 76 Low: 56
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 55
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 63
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 61
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 60
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 57
