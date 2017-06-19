Storm Team 27: Cooler, humid with showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

We are tracker the chance for some showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Flood warning for Mercer and Lawrence counties.

THE FORECAST

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers and storms. (40%)

High: 78

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

Low: 58

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 75

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 76 Low: 56

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a showers. (30%)

High: 84 Low: 55

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 63

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 83 Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 57

