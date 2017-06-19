Storm Team 27: Sunshine and 70s

Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds and sun

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Drier weather will return on Tuesday with partly sunny skies. It will be a comfortable day with high temperatures climbing into the middle 70s. Wednesday is the first day of summer and will feature temperatures in the upper 70s. Skies will be partly sunny with the small risk for a shower. Temperatures will trend warmer toward the end of the week with highs in the middle 80s.

THE FORECAST

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 75

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
Low: 56

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 76

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or thunderstorm mainly late. (30%PM)
High:  84   Low: 55

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (40%)
High:  85   Low:  66

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (30%)
High:  79   Low:  61

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (30%)
High:  78   Low:  60

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (30%)
High:  73   Low:  54

