Struthers Police: Man accused of breaking into home of assault victim

In February, Joey Seaman was accused of breaking into the home of a Struthers woman and trying to sexually assault her

Joey Seaman, charged with burglary, disrupting a public service and a probation violation in Struthers.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a man accused of breaking into a woman’s house and assaulting her in February returned to that woman’s house on Thursday.

Joey Seaman is now in Mahoning County Jail, facing burglary and disrupting public service charges, as well as for a probation violation.

Seaman was arrested in February after police said he went to the Wilhelm Avenue home, walked in without consent and beat the woman. Police said he also ripped off her clothes and threatened to rape her.

The assault ended when a witness entered the house and Seaman took off.

Thursday, the reported victim of that assault told police that she came home to find Seaman in her house. She said he asked her to take him to a court appointment in Boardman but she refused, leading to an argument.

The woman told police that she called her mother for help, but Seaman took the phone from her, ending the call. She said she was afraid to call 911 because she believed Seaman would hurt her, according to a police report.

Police said the woman believed that Seaman had broken into the house via an unlocked window. She said a ladder was leaning up against the house, leading to the window.

Seaman was spotted walking on Wilson Street, near Madison Street, and he was arrested. He admitted to coming from the woman’s house, according to the report.

According to police, Seaman was out on bond on the previous assault charges. That case is set for a pretrial on August 1.

He will appear in court Friday on the latest charges.

