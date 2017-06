YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A wanted fugitive was arrested in Youngstown on child sex charges.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, U.S. Marshals arrested Chad Oliveira on Labelle Avenue, on the city’s south side.

Oliveira was wanted on warrants out of Liberty County, Georgia for charges of child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

He is currently being held in the Mahoning County Jail.