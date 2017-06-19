Warren man charged with selling Suboxone medication

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in Trumbull County Jail, accused of selling Suboxone.

Monday, 63-year-old Thomas Graham was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on drug trafficking and possession of drug charges.

Suboxone is used to treat pain as well as an addiction to narcotic pain relievers.

An indictment says Graham sold the drug in December of 2015 and January of 2016.

He also had possession of the pain medications Oxymorphone, Buprenorphine and Hydrocodone, as well as Amphetamine — a nervous system stimulant often used to treat ADHD — according to the indictment.

Graham pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday, and bond was set at $7,500.