Warren man charged with selling Suboxone medication

Thomas Graham is charged with drug trafficking and drug possession

By Published:
Thomas Graham, charged with drug trafficking and drug possession

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in Trumbull County Jail, accused of selling Suboxone.

Monday, 63-year-old Thomas Graham was indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury on drug trafficking and possession of drug charges.

Suboxone is used to treat pain as well as an addiction to narcotic pain relievers.

An indictment says Graham sold the drug in December of 2015 and January of 2016.

He also had possession of the pain medications Oxymorphone, Buprenorphine and Hydrocodone, as well as Amphetamine — a nervous system stimulant often used to treat ADHD — according to the indictment.

Graham pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday, and bond was set at $7,500.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s