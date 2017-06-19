Water damage closes Campbell City Hall

Campbell City Hall is closed Monday because of water damage.  

Employees in the police department noticed water leaking from the ceiling Sunday night.

A foot of water was found on the roof.

Mayor Nick Phillips said the drains weren’t working, causing water to pool up.

Water is dripping on electrical fixtures and causing the ceiling tiles to come down.

Phillips said equipment and paperwork are damaged in several offices and predicts a costly cleanup.

“I’ll guarantee you it’s in the thousands, definitely in the thousands. We’ve lost equipment. We’ve lost paperwork, the ceiling tiles themselves. Just the cleanup itself is going to be costly,” Phillips said.

