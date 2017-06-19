Youngstown woman charged after repeated 911 calls

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman was cited after police said they continuously warned her about calling 911 for non-emergencies.

Police said 67-year-old Cynthia Johnson made her latest call to 911 because her son refused to leave her home. Police said Johnson’s son lived there, but the two had been arguing.

A police report noted that officers had been called to Johnson’s home 17 times this. Police said 14 of those calls were made to the 911 emergency line.

Police said Johnson was warned that arguments between she and her son were not crimes nor emergencies.

An officer told Johnson that she would be cited for misuse of 911 at which time Johnson said she would like one more warning, according to a police report. Johnson then told the officer that her son breaks into the house, although the officer noted that there were no signs of a break-in there.

Johnson pleaded no contest to the same charge in 2012, according to court records.