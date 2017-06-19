Youngstown woman charged after repeated 911 calls

Youngstown police said they've been called to Johnson's home 17 times this year, mostly for non-emergencies

By Published: Updated:
911 police generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman was cited after police said they continuously warned her about calling 911 for non-emergencies.

Police said 67-year-old Cynthia Johnson made her latest call to 911 because her son refused to leave her home. Police said Johnson’s son lived there, but the two had been arguing.

A police report noted that officers had been called to Johnson’s home 17 times this. Police said 14 of those calls were made to the 911 emergency line.

Police said Johnson was warned that arguments between she and her son were not crimes nor emergencies.

An officer told Johnson that she would be cited for misuse of 911 at which time Johnson said she would like one more warning, according to a police report. Johnson then told the officer that her son breaks into the house, although the officer noted that there were no signs of a break-in there.

Johnson pleaded no contest to the same charge in 2012, according to court records.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s