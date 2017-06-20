Aftabur Rahim Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Aftabur Rahim, 76, Emeritus Faculty, Kent State University, passed away Tuesday morning, June 20, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Aftabur was born in Khalina, India on September 12, 1940, youngest of 12 to Khalilur Rahim and Nazman Nessa.

Aftabur received his Bachelor of Science in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry at Shyamsunder College, India, a Master of Science in Mathematics at Jadavpur University, India and a Master of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science at Youngstown State University.

Prior to coming to the U.S.A. in 1975, Aftabur was a mathematics professor at the A.H. College and the Rajshahi University in Bangladesh. He received numerous medals and awards for his professional achievements in India and Bangladesh. He began his career at the Kent State University, Trumbull Campus in 1980. As a computer technology faculty, his expertise was in programming languages. He was instrumental in planning and setting up the first computer hardware lab for the Kent State University Regional Campuses system and a lab for Advanced Computer Assembly and Configuration. Over a span of 35 years at Kent State University, in addition to excelling in the classroom as an educator, Aftabur’s achievements included serving as the director of the computer center, coordinator of the computer technology program, the student conduct hearing officer, a faculty senator, and an AAUP representative. He retired in 2015 and was granted an emeritus faculty status.

He was a member of the American Mathematical Society.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing, sewing, participating in table tennis tournaments and playing soccer.

He is survived by his son, Anisur Rahim; two daughters, Jahanara Begum and Noorjahan Begum and their families. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and colleagues.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Private burial will take place following the visitation.

In Aftabur’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to the Kent State University Foundation, 4314 Mahoning Avenue NW, Warren, OH 44483. All gifts will support the Kent State Trumbull Faculty and Staff Scholarship.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 22 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.