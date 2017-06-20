AP source: Cavs owner, Chauncey Billups meet about front-office job

Dan Gilbert has known Billups since his days with the Pistons

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published: Updated:
Copyright, the Associated Press
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2014 file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert speaks during a news conference on the day before the NBA basketball team's opening game in Cleveland. Gilbert tells the Detroit Free Press in a story published Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015, he plans to add to the 78 properties he owns or controls in Detroit and likely will build office and residential towers. Gilbert's major investment into downtown Detroit began five years ago, when he moved his company Quicken Loans to the city from the suburbs. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) – A person familiar with the talks says Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert met with former NBA star Chauncey Billups about a position in Cleveland’s front office.

The meeting took place on Tuesday in Detroit, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the negotiations. Gilbert is looking for a general manager after parting ways with David Griffin on Monday as the Cavs regrouped after losing to Golden State in the NBA Finals.

Gilbert has known Billups since his days with the Pistons.

A five-time All-Star, Billups does not have any front-office experience, so it’s more likely he could fill an executive role to work alongside a new GM. Billups, who has been working as a TV analyst, is also close with Cavs coach Tyronn Lue.

Griffin guided the Cavs to three straight Finals, but he and Gilbert couldn’t agree on the team’s direction.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s