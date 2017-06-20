Austintown crime activity: Fake township check given to bank in Maine

Tuesday, June 13

8:52 p.m. – S. Raccoon Road and New Road, April Comer, 27, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with misconduct at an emergency. Police said Comer’s sister was involved in an accident and Comer arrived on the scene, screaming at officers. Police said she continued screaming, calling officers and the others involved in the accident “f***ing b**ches,” that the injured people were lucky they were going to the hospital, and that she will find them. When asked what she meant, she told an officer, “Y’all will get yours, too,” according to a police report.

Wednesday, June 14

5:43 p.m. – 100 block of N. Kimberly Ave., Krista Capezzuto, 37, of Liberty, arrested and charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools. Police said Capezzuto advertised sex services on Backpage.com and agreed to meet an undercover officer. Police said she admitted to being involved in prostitution to support her heroin addiction and was recently arrested in Trumbull County for the same crimes.

Friday, June 16

10:50 a.m. – 100 block of Ohltown Rd., police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an Austintown Township check that someone tried to cash in Westbrook, Maine. A township employee said she received a phone call from a credit union in Maine, which was made out to a woman in the amount of $2,450. Police said the real check was made out to Fred Martin Ford with the same check number and it cleared the bank. The fraudulent check was not cashed.

2:30 p.m. – 3900 block of Nottingham Avenue and Staatz Drive, Carol Riefler, 62, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to control. Police received a report that a vehicle was all over the roadway, crashed through yards, hit a pole, and later pulled into the garage of a home. Police went to the home and said Riefler told an officer she was sorry for the accident and had insurance. Police said Riefler had difficulty standing and smelled like alcohol. She denied drinking and said that a half-full glass of wine in the house was from the night before.

Saturday, June 17

2:56 a.m. – 1400 block of Fountain Square Dr., Chad Litzinger, 31, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman told police Litzinger threatened to kill her and hit her in the face. Police said she had swollen lips and scratches on her arm.

11:11 p.m. – 4400 block of S. Mahoning Ave., Jeremy Adams, 33, of Newton Falls, arrested on a warrant for criminal trespass. Police said Adams had a 3-week-old baby with him, which was taken by a relative.

Tuesday, June 20

12:55 a.m. – 3100 block of S. Raccoon Rd., Alicia Siler, 45, of Canfield, arrested and charged with physical control. The owner of Raccoon Road Beer and Wine said Siler drove through the drive-thru to purchase a bottle of wine and then parked in front of the store. He said he realized Siler was drunk, so he tried to find her a way home. Siler refused to take sobriety tests, saying she was at her home.

Disclaimer: The following reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: