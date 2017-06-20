Biker group member pleads guilty to charges in Warren Twp. shoot-out

James Gardner pleaded guilty to complicity to involuntary manslaughter and complicity felonious assault charges

The man accused of being involved in a shoot-out between two biker groups in Warren Township pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault charges. James Gardner appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom on Tuesday, where he agreed to the plea. 

James Gardner appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to complicity to involuntary manslaughter, complicity to felonious assault and other charges.

Aggravated murder charges have been dropped in exchange for his truthful testimony in the cases of David Bailes, Jr. and Charles Dellapenna, III, who were also charged. 

Police said Gardner is a member of the group called Forever Two Wheelz (FTW). He was accused of shooting and killing Robert Marto and Jason Moore and injuring Andrew Claypool and Walter Hughes. He was also accused of giving false statements to police who were investigating the shooting at Shorty’s Place last year.

Gardner faces up to 53 and a half years in prison, but he may get a lesser sentence if he cooperates.

His bond was revoked while a pre-sentencing investigation is completed, and Gardner will be sentenced at a later date.

WKBN was in the courtroom on Tuesday and spoke with family members of Gardner, who gave his side of the story. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m., for that information.

