Biker group member pleads guilty to charges in Warren Twp. shoot-out

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man involved in a shoot-out between two biker groups in Warren Township pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

James Gardner appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom on Tuesday, where he pleaded guilty to complicity to involuntary manslaughter, complicity to felonious assault and other charges.

Aggravated murder charges have been dropped in exchange for his truthful testimony in the cases of David Bailes, Jr. and Charles Dellapenna, III, who were also charged.

Police said Gardner is a member of the group called Forever Two Wheelz (FTW). He was accused of shooting and killing Robert Marto and Jason Moore and injuring Andrew Claypool and Walter Hughes. He was also accused of giving false statements to police who were investigating the shooting at Shorty’s Place last year.

Gardner faces up to 53 and a half years in prison, but he may get a lesser sentence if he cooperates.

His bond was revoked while a pre-sentencing investigation is completed, and Gardner will be sentenced at a later date.

