Body pulled from Mosquito Lake is missing teen from Fowler

Related Coverage Search crews looking for missing teen pull body from Mosquito Lake

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull Coroner has confirmed that the body pulled from Mosquito Lake is that of a teen reported missing from Fowler Township.

Dr. Humphrey Germaniuk said 16-year-old Travis Shaffer died of an accidental drowning. Germaniuk said he is still awaiting toxicology test results to determine if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Germaniuk said the body did not suffer any trauma and that foul play is not suspected. He also added that drowning by suicide is rare and didn’t believe that happened in this case.

Crews searching for Shaffer found his body Friday. He had been missing for two days. Shaffer left home Thursday about 1 a.m. The car he was driving was found parked by the lake.