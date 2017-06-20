Campbell City Hall drying out following damaging flood waters

Related Coverage Campbell police struggle with equipment damage after flooding

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s been a big improvement at Campbell City Hall since flooding issues Monday that shut the building down.

The water has stopped running through the ceiling tiles and the building was open today, but there is still a lot of work to do.

Dehumidifiers and fans were running all day to help it dry the building out. Mayor Nick Phillips said all the water has been vacuumed up from the floor and the debris has been cleaned out. The city got a lot of help from National Fire and Water Repair with the drying process. An electrical contractor was working to replace 60 breakers so they wouldn’t corrode and short out.

After the roof flooded following heavy rain Sunday, water came down the walls. Ceiling tiles and lighting fixtures were damaged. Even security cameras need to be replaced.

“Our biggest hurdle right now is when testing comes back what shape the building is in,” said Lew Jackson, Campbell director of administration.

The biggest change Tuesday was moving court and holding those sessions in Coitsville.

Phillips believes the shape of the city is improving every minute.

“We’ve got great workers in the city. We’ve got a great team here. They all pulled together in a crisis and that’s the way we are supposed to do things,” Phillips said.

They’ve bounced back enough to keep the city operating. Now they just have to wait and see when everything can dry out, be fixed, and return to business as usual.

“Hopefully sooner than later. We’ve got to get the city in full swing over here,” Phillips said.