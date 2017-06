BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A car went over the flower bed and crashed into the Shops at Boardman Park’s sign on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 12:15 p.m. at the entrance near U.S. 224.

Two cars collided in the intersection, pushing a Chevy Cruze into the sign.

The car and the sign were damaged as a result.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

No one was seriously injured.