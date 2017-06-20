Cardinal Mooney high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Cleveland Heights, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Akron Hoban, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Colubus St. Francis de Sales, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Akron St. Vincent/St. Mary, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Boardman, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 – Buffalo St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 – at Akron Buchtel, 1 p.m.
Oct. 13 – Warren Harding, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 – Ursuline, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 – Austintown Fitch, 7:30 p.m.
Cardinal Mooney High School athletics
Nickname: The Cardinals
Colors: Red and Gold
School address: 2545 Erie Street, Youngstown, OH 44507
Stadium location: Stambaugh Stadium, Youngstown State University, 1 University Plaza, Youngstown, OH 44555
