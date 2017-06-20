CBS renews full daytime lineup; 3 more years for ‘Restless’

The drama will keep churning on daytime TV's "The Young and the Restless" through at least 2020

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The drama will keep churning on daytime TV’s “The Young and the Restless” through at least 2020.

CBS said it has renewed the soap opera for three more seasons. “The Young and the Restless” debuted in 1973.

The network said Tuesday it will bring back its full top-rated daytime line-up for the 2017-18 season.

That includes “Let’s Make a Deal” with host Wayne Brady; “The Talk” and “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Also returning is “The Price is Right,” which CBS renewed for two seasons. Drew Carey hosts the game show.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” had previously been renewed through next season. It debuted in 1987.

