Ceiling collapse closes St. Vincent de Paul Society’s dining hall

Wednesday's lunch will be served from tents in the parking lot across the street

By Published: Updated:
St. Vincent DePaul Society in Youngstown announces temporary closure.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The ceiling collapsed at the St. Vincent de Paul Society in downtown Youngstown, so Wednesday’s lunch will be served from tents in the parking lot across the street.

The drop ceiling in the second-floor offices on Front Street are buckled and shredded, creating what could be a dangerous situation. Those who work there think the ceiling was put up with the wrong nails, which gave way.

Until the building can be inspected, only a few people will be allowed inside to prepare meals.

Those running the kitchen are in desperate need of help.

“We do work with a pretty tight budget. We really need people that know what they’re doing, structurally, and just can really help come together and help us out right now,” said Jessica Robinson.

Give the situation, the St. Vincent de Paul Society could use donated food or money. The building is over 100 years old, so moving is also a possibility.

Last year, a water line break caused the dining hall to close while repairs were made. The leak caused the ceiling to collapse into the dining room, as well as damage to the kitchen.

.

