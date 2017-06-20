Company purchases Quaker Manufacturing in Salem

Related Coverage Salem trying to save longtime manufacturer from closing its doors

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday was supposed to be the day that Quaker Manufacturing in Salem shut down because of a lack of money.

Last month, the company announced it could begin laying off workers if it couldn’t come to an agreement with its bank.

On Wednesday, a new company formed COMPCO Quaker Manufacturing in Columbiana.

That happened just before Quaker’s lender, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, filed a lawsuit for breach of contract.

The bank says Quaker missed payments on $4.8 million dollars of debt. A hearing on the lawsuit is set for Tuesday.

The companies haven’t made an official announcement about the possible sale or the impact on any layoffs.