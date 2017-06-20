Donald Teets Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Donald Teets, 74, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at the Beaver Valley Health and Rehab in Beaver Falls following a lengthy illness.

He was born April 12, 1943 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Stewart and Evelyn Whittle Teets.

Donald worked as a jewelry repairman for Allan’s Jewelers in Rochester, Pennsylvania prior to retirement.

He is survived by a son, Brandon Teets of Salem; two brothers, Gary (Volynda) Teets of New Brighton and William (Joann) Teets of Rochester; sister, Joyce (Jim) Murphy of New Brighton; numerous nieces and nephews.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Zella Lilly and a daughter in infancy, Donna Teets.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 22, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, where a funeral service will also be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 23.

A private interment will follow in New Waterford Cemetery.



