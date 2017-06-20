E. Liverpool police bust man accused of selling meth outside bar, motel

Related Coverage Possible overdose victim left for dead in front of East Liverpool bar

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in East Liverpool busted a driver accused of selling crystal meth outside of the same bar where a suspected overdose victim was found dead this past weekend.

It started with a traffic stop on W. 8th Street just before 11:30 Tuesday morning.

Police were on the lookout for a black Nissan with tinted windows after several tips that its driver was selling meth at Dave and Deb’s bar on Lisbon Street and the Vista Motel on Edward Street.

When an officer spotted it, he pulled over 27-year-old Ryan Six, of Arizona, who was behind the wheel.

When questioned about the car’s window’s, Six said, “Well, it’s legal in Arizona,” according to a police report.

Because the officer couldn’t see inside the car, he asked Six and his passenger, 23-year-old Jennifer Boyle, of East Liverpool, to step out so he could search for weapons.

At that point, the officer said Boyle gave him a cigarette pack with marijuana inside and a baggie of what she said was cocaine.

A K9, who was called in to search the car, discovered several duffle bags containing 25 grams suspected crystal meth, a scale, and baggies.

Police said they also found over $6,100 in the glovebox.

Six was charged with drug paraphernalia and Boyle was charged with possession of marijuana. Additional charges may be filed upon lab testing of the other drugs found.

