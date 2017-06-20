Elaine F. (Owens) Ruffner Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Elaine F. (Owens) Ruffner, 75, of 2 Buena Vista Drive, Greenville, (Hempfield Township), Pennsylvania, passed away at 6:43 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at her residence in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was born in Akron, Ohio on November 17, 1941 to the late, Rev. L.B. and Marietta Betty Owens.

Elaine was a very active member of Oak Grove Church in Mercer, (Fairview Township), Pennsylvania. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Corry, Pennsylvania.

Elaine graduated from high school in Bristol, West Virginia.

She worked as a bank teller and office manager for a family business in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Elaine spent a majority of her life as a talented homemaker. She was a great seamstress and decorator, fabulous cook and baker and had a knack for getting bargains. Elaine was a social butterfly.

She is survived by her husband at home, Don Ruffner. They were married on October 7, 1961 at Corry Methodist Church in Corry, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are two sons, Timothy A. Ruffner and his wife, Kelly, of Hamilton, Pennsylvania and Jeffery A. Ruffner of Whitehorn, California; one daughter, DeAnn Sarver and her husband, Danny, of Eureka, California; three grandchildren, Colman of Hamilton, Pennsylvania and Brockton and Samantha, both of Lambertville, New Jersey; one brother, Gerald Owens and his wife, Evelyn, of Corry, Pennsylvania; and sister-in-law, Barbara LeSuer and her husband, Ted, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be held at Oak Grove Church, 10 Oak Grove Rd., Mercer, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2017, with Rev. Randy Ritchey of the church, officiating.

One hour of visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to Oak Grove Church, 10 Oak Grove Rd., Mercer, PA 16137 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Messages of sympathy, stories and photos can be shared at www.osborne-williams.com.

