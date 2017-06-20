Experts: Takata bankruptcy means air bag victims get less

Takata inflators can explode with too much force and spew shrapnel. At least 16 people have died worldwide

In this Nov. 6, 2014 file photo, child seats manufactured by Takata Corp. are displayed at a Toyota Motor Corp.'s showroom in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — Legal experts say a bankruptcy filing by Japanese air bag maker Takata will leave little money for dozens of people who sued the company over deaths and injuries caused by exploding air bag inflators.

A person briefed on the matter says Takata and its U.S. operations are likely to seek bankruptcy protection by the end of June in a deal that would sell its assets to Key Safety Systems Inc. The person didn’t want to be identified because talks are ongoing. Takata says no decision has been made.

In this Nov. 20, 2014 file photo, Senate Commerce Committee member Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla. displays the parts and function of a defective airbag made by Takata of Japan during the committee’s hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Takata inflators can explode with too much force and spew shrapnel. At least 16 people have died worldwide.

One lawyer says victims will get 5 to 10 cents on the dollar compared with what they would get by suing a healthy company.

