Firestone Farms debuts amphitheater in time for Summerfest

The amphitheater, situated behind the clock tower, will open this weekend just in time for Summerfest

Firestone Farms

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN)  – The city of Columbiana has been focusing on its Town Center development project and a large portion of that project will debut this weekend.

The amphitheater, situated behind the clock tower, will be ready this weekend – just in time for Summerfest.

A replica of Harvey Firestone’s house, when complete, will sit as a backdrop to the stage. The design of the entire venue reflects the rich history of the town when Harvey Firestone was living there. Developer Tom Mackall said the history of the land is what makes the entire thing possible.

“Everything is going to revolve around the clock tower. There will be three buildings around the clock the clock tower. The first one is done. The first one we have tenants moving in every month,” Mackall said.

A restaurant set to open this fall.

Phase two of the project will include an additional building and more retail space.

“In our market in Columbiana, it is a smaller town. We don’t have the demographics to get major tenants here. We have to be a destination, so we want to be an entertainment complex, a family fun complex,” Mackall said.

Summerfest is scheduled for Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Live music, games and a bounce house will be available for the event.

