Fundraiser planned for Warren police officer with Stage 4 cancer

The dinner and 50-gun raffle will be held at the Yankee Lake Ballroom in Brookfield on Saturday

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A non-profit organization is stepping in to help a Warren cop who’s fighting for his life.

Blue Line Unlimited will be holding a fundraiser this weekend to help Officer Lance Adkins.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 4 renal cell clear cell carcinoma in February. His chance of long-term survival is 10 percent and only possible if he has surgery and intense immunotherapy treatment.

However, the costs are astronomical.

A dinner and 50-gun raffle will be held at the Yankee Lake Ballroom in Brookfield on Saturday.

All of the proceeds are going to the Adkins Fund.

“We’re asking people to kind of return that favor and help out Lance. You know that we have his back as well, so he’s not just out there serving the public, but this is an opportunity for the public to be able to come back and show some appreciation for the officers in the community,” said James Bucks, of Blue Line Unlimited.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

They can be purchased at BlueLineUnlimited.com.

