George Mirich Obituary

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – George Mirich passed away Tuesday, June 20.

George was born on October 12, 1941 in Lowellville, Ohio, one of six sons and seven daughters of the late Pete Mirich, Sr. and Mary (Brinsko) Mirich.

He was a graduate of Lowellville High School in 1959.

He sold insurance for Mutual of Omaha Insurance Co. for nine years; was the owner of G.M.H.R. Inc. spray painting contractor for 35 years and retired November 1, 2004 from General Motors Lordstown Fabrication Plant Department after 19-1/2 years.

George was a member of Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church on Laird Ave. in Youngstown all of his life. He was a member of the Church School Congregation Election Board for 44 of the last 45 years presently as its president. He also worked every Friday at the church fish dinners waiting tables and joking with the 150-200 customers. He really enjoyed working with the people.

He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Belich of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania; sons, George Mirich, Jr. at home and Louie Mirich of Youngstown, Ohio and his first love, his grandchildren, Ilija and Jaden Belich; brothers, Steve (Beverly) of Austintown, Louis of Youngstown and sisters, Margie Obenauf of Struthers, Myra Mirich of Austintown, Helen Morgan of Mogadore, Ohio, Elaine Omslaer of Salem, Kathy Mirich of Struthers and Dolores Pavic of Lake Worth, Florida. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death in addition to his parents, Peter and Mary Mirich; were brothers, John, Mike and Peter, Jr. and sister, Marianne Berick.

George was very much loved and well respected as a father, grandfather, brother, friend and man. He will be greatly missed but will never be forgotten.

Memory Eternal ✝ ✝ Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

Friends may call on Friday, June 23 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, Inc. and from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 24 at Holy Trinity Church prior to the service.

