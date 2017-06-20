Jobs Now: State troopers do more than stop speeders

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – State troopers protect and serve, and it takes a special person to put on the badge.

There’s a lot of pride and prestige with putting on the uniform.

Kaitlyn Kowicki, who works in recruiting for the Ohio State Highway Patrol, said an ideal candidate is an honest one.

“Then there’s all our core values, sense of urgency, team-oriented, attention to detail, self-disciplined. All of those attributes are stuff we look for in future cadets,” she said.

Kowicki graduated from Youngstown State University and then from the State Trooper Academy.

“One thing we always say is looking right and being right, so for us, it’s always being professional, and you just take pride within the uniform that you wear every day,” said Kowicki.

Cadets must between the ages of 20 to 35, have a high school diploma, plus no more than five points on a driver’s license in the last two years.

Those are just some of the qualifications before you can fill out an application for the six-month paramilitary training academy in Columbus.

You’re used to seeing troopers on the roads looking for speeders, impaired drivers and stopping drugs, but it’s so much more.

“We have specialty positions as well,” said Sgt. Levente Berry, assistant commander of recruitment. “You can be an investigator, SWAT, K-9 handler, pilot, polygraph handler, executive protector, so there’s a lot of specialty positions you can take advantage of being a state trooper as well.”

Even if you are a police officer, you still have to go through the academy.

There are over 50 trooper stations around the state. Where you serve is based on your performance at the academy.

There will always be criminals to find, and state troopers will always be on the road stopping them.

“I’ve never seen anybody get laid off from being a state trooper, so that part is pretty safe, pretty good benefits as well,” said Berry.

For more information on available careers and on the preparations needed to apply, go to OhioMeansJobs’ website, the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s website or careers.ohio.gov.