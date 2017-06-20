Ken gets makeover: Cornrows, beefy bod and new skin tones

The makeover is part of the toy company's plan to make its dolls more diverse and appeal to today's kids

Broad Body Ken Doll
This photo provided by Mattel shows a broad body-style Ken doll. Mattel announced Tuesday, June 20, 2017, that the company is introducing 15 new looks for the male doll, giving him new skin tones, body shapes and hair styles. The makeover is part of the toy company’s plan to make its dolls more diverse and try to appeal to today’s kids, many of whom would rather pick up an iPad than a doll. Barbie received a similar overhaul more than a year earlier. (Courtesy of Mattel via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — He’s been overshadowed by Barbie for decades, but now Ken is finally getting some attention.

Mattel is introducing 15 new looks for the male doll, giving him new skin tones, body shapes and hair styles. The makeover is part of the toy company’s plan to make its dolls more diverse and appeal to today’s kids. Barbie received a similar overhaul more than a year ago.

Ken will be sold in three body shapes: “slim,” ”broad” and “original.” He’ll have modern hairdos, such as cornrows and man buns, and come in seven different skin tones. He’ll also be sporting new fashions: think skinny ties and plaid shirts.

Mattel Inc., based in El Segundo, California, says some of the new Ken dolls will be available for sale immediately.

