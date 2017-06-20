Kuhl gets first win since April, Pirates beat Brewers 7-3

Andrew McCutchen homered for the fifth time in seven games

JOE TOTORAITIS Associated Press Published:
Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Chad Kuhl got his first victory since April, Andrew McCutchen homered for the fifth time in seven games and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Tuesday night.

Jose Osuna’s three-run homer highlighted the Pirates’ six-run first inning. McCutchen’s two-run single and David Freese’s RBI hit accounted for the other runs, all scored before Zach Davies (7-4) recorded a second out.

Kuhl (2-6) went 12 starts without a win after beating Atlanta 6-4 on April 8. The young right-hander allowed two runs and seven hits over five innings, walked two and matched his career high of six strikeouts.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s