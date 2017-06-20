Longtime friend mourns murder victim: ‘He didn’t deserve any of this’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those who knew Brandon Sample best are sharing memories they have of the 22-year-old from Warren, who they said was a good kid.

Brandon graduated from Howland in 2013.

Nathan Rein, his close friend from high school, remembers Brandon as a very caring person.

“I mean, he was just a great guy. I never thought someone would do this to him.”

Video: “That kid was by far one of the funniest people I’ve ever met”

Rein said the past nine days have been some of the toughest in his life.

“Losing one of my good friends like that, it’s never easy, especially given the circumstance that he was missing before they even found him. Just that there was some hope.”

Brandon didn’t come home after he told his parents he was going to drop off a friend in Akron on Sunday. Police found his car abandoned near the bike path in Niles on Monday, then found his body in Bristolville on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the coroner said Brandon had been shot in the head.

“I don’t know anybody that would do that to a kid like B Samps. Just how good of a kid he was and that he didn’t deserve any of this,” Rein said.

The two had been friends since fifth grade.

“His smile and his laugh. That’s the two things. He knew how to brighten a room, that’s the type of guy he was,” Nathan said.

Brandon’s mother, Stephanie Sample, said she is grateful for all of the love and support from the community.

“He was a good person,” she said. “I miss him so much.”

According to the family, Brandon struggled with depression and an addiction to pain medication.

