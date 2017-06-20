National Guard to tear down blighted homes in Youngstown

The city's board of control approved the money Tuesday for asbestos abatement on the homes

By Published:
Demolition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than two dozen abandoned homes will soon be coming down in Youngstown.

They’re set to be demolished in July by the Army National Guard.

The troops will tear down the homes as part of their training and in the process help fight blight in Youngstown.

“Ohio National Guard Engineering Battalion will be coming over in a two-week period taking down anywhere between 28 and 32 homes. We are excited about that,” said Youngstown Mayor John McNally.

The battalion is based in Brook Park, southwest of Cleveland.

Last summer, troops from the Youngstown Air Reserve station did similar work tearing down homes in Youngstown.

