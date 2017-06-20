New Castle business gets permit to grow and process marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health issued 12 permits to grow and process medical marijuana Monday afternoon.

According to KDKA in Pittsburgh, permits were issued locally went to:

  • PurePenn LLC in McKeesport, AGRiMED Industries in Carmichaels, Greene County and Holistic Farms LLC in New Castle, Lawrence County.
Steelers great Jack Ham is part of the AGRiMED team. Ham sees his role as educating people.

“Medical marijuana people are thinking about Woodstock, talking getting high, and that’s not the point,” says Ham.

The Hall of Fame outside linebacker sees medical cannabis as a key pain management alternative to opioids and prescription drugs.

The deadline to submit applications for medical marijuana growers/processors and dispensaries was in March.

The permits for dispensaries will also be announced later this month.

However, it will still be a while before medical marijuana is available.

