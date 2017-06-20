Ohio city closer to swapping out Columbus Day for Indigenous People’s Day

The resolution also encourages businesses, organizations and public entities, including the public schools, to join in the recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day

By Published: Updated:
The city of Oberlin is just one reading away from becoming the first in Ohio to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous People's Day.

OBERLIN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Oberlin is just one reading away from becoming the first in Ohio to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous People’s Day.

WJW Fox 8 in Cleveland is reporting that a second reading of measure happened Monday night at a city council meeting.  Monday night,

It’s a resolution declaring the second Monday in October to be Indigenous People’s Day in the ctiy of Oberlin.

For Oberlin resident, Morning Dove Jean Simon, the resolution is personal.

“For Oberlin to have this be first in the state of Ohio, I think it’s wonderful,” said Simon.

Council heard from a couple of supporters who wanted to make minor changes to the resolution as well as a resident with questions and concerns.

The resolution also encourages businesses, organizations and public entities, including the public schools, to join in the recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day.

The third and final reading of the resolution is scheduled for the first Monday in July.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s