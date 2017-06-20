PennDOT unveils new driver licenses, ID cards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT has started issuing newly designed driver’s licenses and photo identification cards with enhanced security features.

The department began a pilot program for the new cards this week at the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg. All driver and photo centers will transition to the new cards by the end of October.

The new cards have a larger primary photo, a 2D barcode that contains data from the front of the card, and the keystone outline with “PA” embedded into the card stock. Each is laminated with the state motto of “Virtue, Liberty, Independence,” the keystone outline, and “1787,” the year Pennsylvania ratified the U.S. Constitution.

“Our customers trust us with their identities and with their information, and we take that responsibility very seriously,” said Alexis Campbell, Community Relations Coordinator for PennDOT. “So, we’re always working to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to protect the integrity of our issuance processes, and of the products themselves.”

The new cards are not Real ID-compliant. PennDOT expects to have Real ID-compliant licenses and identification cards available as an option in 2019.

Drivers are not required to replace their current licenses with the new cards, and PennDOT expects it to take four years before call cards are updated.

There is currently no added fee in obtaining the updated cards.

