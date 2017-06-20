Possible overdose victim left for dead in front of East Liverpool bar

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the weekend, a man — who police believe was overdosing — was left to die in a popular East Liverpool bar’s parking lot.

Early Sunday morning, officers were called to Dave and Deb’s Bar on Lisbon Street. According to police, the man was left in a parked car.

“He has some white powder on his lap, so they assumed it was going to be some sort of opiate,” said East Liverpool Police Capt. Patrick Wright.

Because of this, crews were advised to put on HAZMAT suits to process the scene.

What happened hours before police arrived was all caught on surveillance video.

“It appears that the vehicle drove into his lot at 1:58 p.m. A male exited the driver’s side, walks out of the screen,” Wright said.

The victim wouldn’t be found until ten hours later.

“Of course, the first thing I said to my nighttime bartender was, ‘Did you call 911 and try to get him some help?’ They had him reclined back in the passenger side seat so no one could really tell that he was in there,” said bar owner Dave Albaneso.

This isn’t the first time Dave and Deb’s Place has been caught up in a drug-related incident, though.

According to a police report, officers acted on several tips Tuesday afternoon about a black Nissan selling meth at both the bar and Vista Motel.

They busted that driver — Ryan Six, of Arizona — and found about 25 grams of crystal meth and over $6,000 cash.

Neighbors call the motel a nuisance.

“The police can pull cars over every single night from here and it just never stops,” Craig Stowers said.

Wright said even though you might not see police officers, they’re out there.

