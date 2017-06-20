Reward offered for information in Niles home invasion, murder case

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police and Crimestoppers are teaming up to get more clues in the death of Arlene Frasca.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.

The 74-year-old woman was killed last year by two men who broke into her Niles home on Hiram Street.

Police said they’ve narrowed the field to persons of interest in the case, but they need help with the investigation.

Police said the men involved appeared to have knowledge of the home’s layout, and the crime was not a random act.

Angelo Frasca, the husband of the victim who was home at the time of the invasion, told neighbors the men attacked his wife. The woman died as a result.

Angelo Frasca said the men had guns and took some items from the home before leaving.

Late last year, investigators released surveillance video showing a car near the home. Police believe the vehicle may have been used by the attackers.

WKBN is speaking with police for updates on the investigation. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.