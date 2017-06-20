Reward offered for information in Niles home invasion, murder case

Arlene Frasca died after two men broke into her home and attacked her last year

By Published: Updated:
Arlene Frasca - Niles, Ohio
(Facebook)

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police and Crimestoppers are teaming up to get more clues in the death of Arlene Frasca.

A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.

The 74-year-old woman was killed last year by two men who broke into her Niles home on Hiram Street.

Police said they’ve narrowed the field to persons of interest in the case, but they need help with the investigation.

Police said the men involved appeared to have knowledge of the home’s layout, and the crime was not a random act. 

Angelo Frasca, the husband of the victim who was home at the time of the invasion, told neighbors the men attacked his wife. The woman died as a result.

Angelo Frasca said the men had guns and took some items from the home before leaving.

Late last year, investigators released surveillance video showing a car near the home. Police believe the vehicle may have been used by the attackers.

WKBN is speaking with police for updates on the investigation. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. 

Niles police believe they have a photo of the vehicle used by a person involved in the home invasion and murder of Arlene Frasca.
Investigators released surveillance video showing a car near Arlene Frasca’s Niles home.

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s