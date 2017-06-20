Roy Lee Irwin Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Roy L. Irwin, 79, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Roy was born on July 17, 1937 in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee to Raymond and Vestie (Adams) Irwin.

Roy proudly served his country in the Navy for four active duty years before spending over 30 years in the Naval Reserves. He spent his working career at Republic Steel retiring in 2000. He was an avid part of the Parachute Club and has over 2000 jumps completed.

He also loved animals and was known for taking in many creatures in need of a home.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, 180 Garfield Dr. NE, Warren where a memorial service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Margaret Mullins and his nephew, Russell Irwin.

He is survived by his children, Mitzi (Anthony) Sabella, Eric (Linda) Irwin, Joseph (Michelle) Irwin and Autumn (Christopher) Newsome; his grandchildren, Elizabeth and Alex Sabella and Connor and Crystal Irwin; his ex-wife, Patricia Irwin and his siblings, Mary Frances (Donald) Dittman, Thomas Irwin and Russell (Nancy) Irwin as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

