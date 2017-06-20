Field hires Spaite as head girls’ basketball coach

Spaite graduated from Columbiana in 1993.

By Published: Updated:
Field Falcons High School Basketball

MOGADORE, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this week, Field High School announced that Grant Spaite will take over the Lady Falcons’ varsity high school basketball program. Spaite last served as the head boys’ basketball coach at Columbiana during the 2010-11 season.

The Falcons accumulated a 13-11 record last winter. Field was eliminated from the Division II Uniontown playoff in the Sectional Final by top-seeded Tallmadge (42-28).

Following Jeff Brink’s departure in 2003 as Springfield’s boys’ head basketball coach, Spaite took over as the Tigers’ leader for the next six years (2003-09). His teams’ accumulated an 82-48 record while not suffering through a single losing season. The Tigers finished with 14-wins or more in four consecutive seasons (2004-08).

Spaite graduated from Columbiana High School in 1993 and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Youngstown State in 1997.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s