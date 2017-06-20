Field hires Spaite as head girls’ basketball coach

MOGADORE, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this week, Field High School announced that Grant Spaite will take over the Lady Falcons’ varsity high school basketball program. Spaite last served as the head boys’ basketball coach at Columbiana during the 2010-11 season.

The Falcons accumulated a 13-11 record last winter. Field was eliminated from the Division II Uniontown playoff in the Sectional Final by top-seeded Tallmadge (42-28).

Following Jeff Brink’s departure in 2003 as Springfield’s boys’ head basketball coach, Spaite took over as the Tigers’ leader for the next six years (2003-09). His teams’ accumulated an 82-48 record while not suffering through a single losing season. The Tigers finished with 14-wins or more in four consecutive seasons (2004-08).

Spaite graduated from Columbiana High School in 1993 and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Youngstown State in 1997.