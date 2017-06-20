Storm Team 27: A nice evening

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The nice weather will stick around through the evening. Rain chances will return late tonight and stick around into the day on Wednesday. Wednesday is the first day of summer and temperatures will make it into the upper 70s. Temperatures are trending cooler into the weekend and into next week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

Low: 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a few showers. (30%)

High: 78

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 56

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. (60%)

High: 79 Low: 67

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 77 Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 55

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 53

