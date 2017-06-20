Storm Team 27: Breezy with some sun

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tuesday is mostly sunny, dry and comfortable with high temperatures climbing into the middle 70’s. Wednesday is the first day of summer and will feature temperatures in the upper 70s. Skies will be partly sunny with the small risk for a shower. Temperatures will trend warmer toward the end of the week with highs in the middle 80s.

THE FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 75

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

Low: 56

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 76

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorm mainly late. (30%PM)

High: 84 Low: 55

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 66

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 61

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 78 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 54

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 74 Low: 55

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.