Storm Team 27: Chance for a few showers

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Wednesday is the first day of summer and temperatures will make it into the upper 70s. Skies will be partly sunny and the chance for a few showers will linger through the day. The threat for showers and thunderstorms will return into Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are trending cooler into the weekend and into next week.

THE FORECAST

Wednesday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a few showers. (30%)
High: 78

Wednesday night:  Mostly cloudy.
Low: 56

Thursday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High:  85   Low: 56

Friday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms likely. (60%)
High:  79   Low:  67

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  78   Low:  61

Sunday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers or thunderstorms.  (30%)
High:  77   Low:  57

Monday:  Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High:  74   Low:  55

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 74  Low: 53

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 73  Low: 52

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s