Theresas M. (Rossi) Caruso Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, June 23, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home 4221 Market St., Boardman (new location), with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating, for Theresa M. (Rossi) Caruso, 98, of Youngstown, who passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 20, 2017.

Theresa will be sadly missed, but always remembered and loved by her family and friends. She was a humble and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who had a sense of humor that will live on in everyone’s hearts that knew her.

She was born September 21, 1918 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Delvic) Rossi and was a lifelong area resident.

Theresa attended East High School and was a proud homemaker. She was a true matriarch for her family and they will miss her excellent cooking of Italian dishes, especially her wedding soup and bread stuffing.

Theresa was employed for over 20 years as a sales clerk with Strouss Department Store retiring in 1983.

Theresa was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica where she was a faithful adorer of the Blessed Sacrament, a member of the Legion of Mary, and Senior Citizens and was a charter member of the St. Monica Guild.

Theresa kept active by bowling with the St. Brendan Bowling League, golfing in three golf leagues, playing cards in a bridge club and was a member of Salem Hills Country Club.

She also had many passions throughout her life. Theresa enjoyed shopping, traveling to the ocean and beach, dancing with the love of her life, her husband, Joseph and had a sweet spot for candy. She also loved her dogs and was an avid sports fan rooting on her favorite team the Cleveland Indians.

Her husband Joseph F. Caruso whom she married February 8, 1936 died December 14, 1999.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories three children, Joseph Anthony (Barbara) Caruso of Liberty, Judith Daloise (William Jenkins) of Salem and Ronald F. Caruso of Columbus; nine grandchildren, Frank A. Daloise, Jeffrey (Kathy) Daloise, Gia (Terrence) Taylor, Joseph F. (Rebecca) Caruso, Jodi (Clint) Caruso-Often, Christian (Melissa) Caruso, William (Maureen) Jenkins, Michael Jenkins and Richard (Crissi) Jenkins and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Theresa was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Frank Daloise and a brother, Maurice Rossi.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, June 22, 2017, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St. Boardman (new location).

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Theresa’s name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt Carmel, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

On behalf of Theresa, her family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Ed and Diane Reese and the entire staff of the Briarfield Manor for all the care and compassion shown to them throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to the Caruso family.

