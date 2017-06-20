Tressa M. (Frichtel) Best Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Tressa M. Frichtel Best, 79, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Omni Manor Nursing Home.

She was born September 20, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Lawrence and Tressa Spirk Frichtel.

Tressa was a cafeteria worker at Austintown Middle School for over 23 years and was a member of the Austintown Community Church.

She leaves her husband of 59 years, Don Best and three children, Dawna (Tank) Maine of Canfield, Terri (Bill) Craig of Sheffield Village and Donald (Carleen) Best of Grand View, Idaho. She also leaves six grandchildren, Angela Maine, Gabriel (Jennifer) Maine and Robert (Lauren) Maine, Matthew (Louise) Craig, Mark (Courtney) Craig and Bruce Craig. Tressa also leaves six great-grandchildren, Georgia Maine, Lucy and Norah Maine and Maggie, Jordan and Ella Craig.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Robert, William, James and Lawrence Frichtel; as well as two sisters, Lillian Pishioneri and Delores Kotheimer.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.

