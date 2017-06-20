Valley Christian high school football schedule 2017

Aug. 25 – at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Sept. 2 – Gilmour Academy, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 – Lisbon, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Grand Valley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 – Cochranton, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at J.A. Garfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Rootstown, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 – Southeast, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – at Mogadore, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 – Crestwood, 7 p.m.
Valley Christian athletics
Nickname: The Eagles
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 4401 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512
Stadium location: Poland High School – 3199 Dobbins Road, Poland, Ohio 44514
