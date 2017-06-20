Warren clearing out empty buildings to make room for new businesses

This building is the first of 11 projects that will be taken down in the City of Warren in the next 120 days

Blight demolished in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Making room for growth — that’s what Warren city officials celebrated on Tuesday after demolishing an old commercial storefront earlier in the morning.

Mayor Doug Franklin and several other city officials gathered to talk about the importance of the demolition. Once the remains of the building are cleared, the land will be marketed to businesses.

This demolition is part of a larger revamping of that corridor.

Next month, crews will begin to repair Youngstown Road, which leads to that building.

“It’s about revitalization of an area that’s in desperate need of it but has tremendous investment and economic development potential,” Mayor Franklin said.

