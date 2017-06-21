2 charged with OVI during weekend checkpoints in Youngstown

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were arrested for OVI during checkpoints in Youngstown over the weekend, according to the Mahoning County OVI Task Force.

The checkpoints were held on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane from 10 p.m. to midnight and at Market Street and Hilton Avenue from 1 to 3 a.m.

A total of 379 vehicles passed through the checkpoints, and four vehicles were investigated further.

Officers also conducted saturation patrols, stopping 39 vehicles.

Enforcement activity with the checkpoints and patrol is as follows:

  • Two arrests for OVI
  • Four charges for driving under suspension
  • Three charges for no operator’s license
  • Three citations for adult restraint
  • Four charges for drug abuse
  • One charge for open container
  • One citation for a marked lanes violation
  • One citation for a turn signal violation
  • One citation for a stop sign violation
  • One citation for having no front license plate

The Mahoning County OVI Task Force is funded by a federal grant, administered through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The task force said its goal is to prevent impaired driving and enforce driving laws.

